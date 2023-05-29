Last month’s performance of 3.18% for Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LABP) stock priced at $3.36, down -6.80% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.45 and dropped to $2.71 before settling in for the closing price of $3.10. LABP’s price has ranged from $2.11 to $13.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 4.60%. With a float of $0.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.12 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 22 workers is very important to gauge.

Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 23, was worth 207,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 300,000 shares at a rate of $0.69, taking the stock ownership to the 3,975,722 shares.

Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.09 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LABP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Landos Biopharma Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 12.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP)

The latest stats from [Landos Biopharma Inc., LABP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 71348.0 was superior to 29730.0 than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Landos Biopharma Inc.’s (LABP) raw stochastic average was set at 14.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.48. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.32. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.76. The third major resistance level sits at $4.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.28. The third support level lies at $1.84 if the price breaches the second support level.

Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LABP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.01 million, the company has a total of 3,117K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -39,280 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -6,030 K.