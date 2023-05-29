Last month’s performance of 5.37% for Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) is certainly impressive

May 26, 2023, Kronos Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: KRON) trading session started at the price of $1.60, that was -1.87% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.68 and dropped to $1.56 before settling in for the closing price of $1.60. A 52-week range for KRON has been $1.20 – $5.74.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 14.10%. With a float of $48.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.15 million.

In an organization with 94 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Kronos Bio Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Kronos Bio Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 63.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 24, was worth 17,621. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer & VP of this company sold 10,153 shares at a rate of $1.74, taking the stock ownership to the 355,440 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 24, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 9,026 for $1.74, making the entire transaction worth $15,665. This insider now owns 355,719 shares in total.

Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.44) by -$0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -45.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kronos Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: KRON) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 76.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.21 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.32 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Kronos Bio Inc.’s (KRON) raw stochastic average was set at 22.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5329, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3981. However, in the short run, Kronos Bio Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.6467. Second resistance stands at $1.7233. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7667. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5267, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4833. The third support level lies at $1.4067 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kronos Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: KRON) Key Stats

There are 57,630K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 92.21 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -133,200 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,220 K while its last quarter net income were -26,240 K.