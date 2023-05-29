Last month’s performance of 5.77% for Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) stock priced at $0.749, up 0.91% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.749 and dropped to $0.7094 before settling in for the closing price of $0.72. TOPS’s price has ranged from $0.66 to $14.20 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 23.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 87.60%. With a float of $2.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.94 million.

In an organization with 1 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.38, operating margin of +40.35, and the pretax margin is +22.69.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. The insider ownership of Top Ships Inc. is 4.92%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +23.49 while generating a return on equity of 12.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Top Ships Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.15 and is forecasted to reach 0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Top Ships Inc. (TOPS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.35 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.77 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Top Ships Inc.’s (TOPS) raw stochastic average was set at 4.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 131.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7908, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5314. However, in the short run, Top Ships Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7494. Second resistance stands at $0.7690. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7890. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7098, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6898. The third support level lies at $0.6702 if the price breaches the second support level.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 14.70 million, the company has a total of 3,545K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 80,660 K while annual income is 18,950 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,499 K while its latest quarter income was 1,980 K.