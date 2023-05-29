Last month’s performance of -7.71% for Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE: KTB) stock priced at $40.30, up 1.99% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $41.53 and dropped to $40.30 before settling in for the closing price of $40.28. KTB’s price has ranged from $30.98 to $53.83 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -1.40% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 30.30%. With a float of $54.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.65 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 14400 employees.

Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Apparel Manufacturing Industry. The insider ownership of Kontoor Brands Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 95.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 1,819,354. In this transaction EVP, Co-COO, GB President-Lee of this company sold 35,684 shares at a rate of $50.99, taking the stock ownership to the 92,252 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s VP & Chief Accounting Officer sold 11,535 for $50.53, making the entire transaction worth $582,821. This insider now owns 16,326 shares in total.

Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $1.16 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.10% during the next five years compared to -0.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE: KTB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Kontoor Brands Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB)

Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE: KTB) saw its 5-day average volume 0.4 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.29.

During the past 100 days, Kontoor Brands Inc.’s (KTB) raw stochastic average was set at 13.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.31. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $41.64 in the near term. At $42.20, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $42.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.74. The third support level lies at $39.18 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE: KTB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.26 billion, the company has a total of 56,079K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,631 M while annual income is 245,490 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 667,120 K while its latest quarter income was 66,300 K.