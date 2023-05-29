Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) plunged -7.41 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

May 26, 2023, Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) trading session started at the price of $0.3844, that was -7.41% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3844 and dropped to $0.31 before settling in for the closing price of $0.34. A 52-week range for LFLY has been $0.31 – $10.92.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 137.80%. With a float of $32.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.70 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 204 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +87.63, operating margin of -59.13, and the pretax margin is +10.70.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Leafly Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Leafly Holdings Inc. is 24.00%, while institutional ownership is 17.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09, was worth 924. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 2,440 shares at a rate of $0.38, taking the stock ownership to the 321,581 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,762 for $0.38, making the entire transaction worth $667. This insider now owns 219,341 shares in total.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.17) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +10.70 while generating a return on equity of 13.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 137.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY)

The latest stats from [Leafly Holdings Inc., LFLY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 90220.0 was inferior to 0.18 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Leafly Holdings Inc.’s (LFLY) raw stochastic average was set at 1.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 92.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 96.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3678, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7361. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3628. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4108. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4372. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2884, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2620. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2140.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) Key Stats

There are 41,049K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 13.99 million. As of now, sales total 47,360 K while income totals 5,070 K. Its latest quarter income was 11,250 K while its last quarter net income were -5,400 K.