Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) to new highs

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $0.41, up 2.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.435 and dropped to $0.401 before settling in for the closing price of $0.41. Over the past 52 weeks, APTO has traded in a range of $0.36-$1.05.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 38.20%. With a float of $90.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $92.56 million.

The firm has a total of 35 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Aptose Biosciences Inc. is 20.40%, while institutional ownership is 35.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 19, was worth 6,834. In this transaction Chair, President & CEO of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $0.68, taking the stock ownership to the 363,252 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 19, when Company’s SR VP & Chief Fin. Officer bought 10,000 for $0.68, making the entire transaction worth $6,775. This insider now owns 10,000 shares in total.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.12) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s (APTO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Aptose Biosciences Inc., APTO], we can find that recorded value of 0.54 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s (APTO) raw stochastic average was set at 14.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5281, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6186. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4363. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4527. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4703. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4023, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3847. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3683.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 39.30 million has total of 92,954K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -41,820 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -13,680 K.