Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing CEVA Inc. (CEVA) to new highs

CEVA Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $22.42, soaring 8.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.24 and dropped to $22.42 before settling in for the closing price of $22.29. Within the past 52 weeks, CEVA’s price has moved between $20.51 and $39.20.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 9.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -62.80%. With a float of $21.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.33 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 485 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.90, operating margin of -4.22, and the pretax margin is -3.79.

CEVA Inc. (CEVA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of CEVA Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 89.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 201,127. In this transaction Director of this company sold 6,104 shares at a rate of $32.95, taking the stock ownership to the 31,904 shares.

CEVA Inc. (CEVA) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.12) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -17.22 while generating a return on equity of -8.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -62.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.60% during the next five years compared to -27.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

CEVA Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA) Trading Performance Indicators

CEVA Inc. (CEVA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CEVA Inc. (CEVA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.11 million, its volume of 0.13 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.93.

During the past 100 days, CEVA Inc.’s (CEVA) raw stochastic average was set at 23.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.44. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $24.83 in the near term. At $25.45, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $26.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.81. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $21.19.

CEVA Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 521.94 million based on 23,416K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 134,650 K and income totals -23,180 K. The company made 28,740 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -4,870 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Last month’s performance of -2.59% for SpartanNash Company (SPTN) is certainly impressive

Sana Meer -
SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ: SPTN) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $23.45, up 0.68% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Steve Mayer -
May 26, 2023, Marcus & Millichap Inc. (NYSE: MMI) trading session started at the price of $28.92, that was 0.41% jump from the session...
Read more

-4.91% percent quarterly performance for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF) is not indicative of the underlying story

Shaun Noe -
On May 26, 2023, Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE: BCSF) opened at $12.26, higher 1.56% from the last session. During the day, the...
Read more

