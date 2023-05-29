Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (EWTX) to new highs

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: EWTX) stock priced at $9.70, up 3.51% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.35 and dropped to $9.67 before settling in for the closing price of $9.69. EWTX’s price has ranged from $5.43 to $14.33 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -10.60%. With a float of $62.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.27 million.

The firm has a total of 67 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (EWTX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is 9.60%, while institutional ownership is 107.14%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 28,977. In this transaction CMO of this company sold 3,254 shares at a rate of $8.90, taking the stock ownership to the 9,960 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 02, when Company’s President and CEO sold 3,203 for $8.90, making the entire transaction worth $28,522. This insider now owns 7,213 shares in total.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (EWTX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.36 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -21.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: EWTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Edgewise Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 26.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (EWTX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Edgewise Therapeutics Inc., EWTX], we can find that recorded value of 0.21 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.78.

During the past 100 days, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc.’s (EWTX) raw stochastic average was set at 75.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 69.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.29. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.36. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.70. The third major resistance level sits at $11.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.34. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.00.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: EWTX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 613.23 million, the company has a total of 63,279K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -67,640 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -22,840 K.