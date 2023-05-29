Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Enservco Corporation (ENSV) to new highs

May 26, 2023, Enservco Corporation (AMEX: ENSV) trading session started at the price of $0.37, that was -5.56% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.38 and dropped to $0.33 before settling in for the closing price of $0.36. A 52-week range for ENSV has been $0.30 – $3.40.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -10.20% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 34.90%. With a float of $10.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.21 million.

The firm has a total of 98 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -13.55, operating margin of -36.07, and the pretax margin is -25.76.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Enservco Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Enservco Corporation is 3.91%, while institutional ownership is 24.10%.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.03) by -$0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -25.76 while generating a return on equity of -171.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 21.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Enservco Corporation (AMEX: ENSV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Enservco Corporation (ENSV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.82

Technical Analysis of Enservco Corporation (ENSV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Enservco Corporation, ENSV], we can find that recorded value of 0.17 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Enservco Corporation’s (ENSV) raw stochastic average was set at 2.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 117.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4433, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3256. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3700. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4000. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4200. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3200, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3000. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2700.

Enservco Corporation (AMEX: ENSV) Key Stats

There are 18,064K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.70 million. As of now, sales total 21,640 K while income totals -5,580 K. Its latest quarter income was 8,910 K while its last quarter net income were -1,000 K.