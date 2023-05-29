Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU) to new highs

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: ICU) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.469, soaring 1.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4962 and dropped to $0.4623 before settling in for the closing price of $0.48. Within the past 52 weeks, ICU’s price has moved between $0.45 and $22.00.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -400.70%. With a float of $3.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.15 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9 employees.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation is 80.90%, while institutional ownership is 80.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 5,248. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company bought 7,500 shares at a rate of $0.70, taking the stock ownership to the 55,582 shares.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of -53.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -400.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: ICU) Trading Performance Indicators

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.40 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU)

Looking closely at SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: ICU), its last 5-days average volume was 0.62 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation’s (ICU) raw stochastic average was set at 0.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 235.34% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 142.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6838, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.2900. However, in the short run, SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4988. Second resistance stands at $0.5145. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5327. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4649, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4467. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4310.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: ICU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.40 million based on 13,447K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -23,010 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -5,260 K in sales during its previous quarter.