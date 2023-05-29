Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX) to new highs

May 26, 2023, SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) trading session started at the price of $3.09, that was 7.14% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.30 and dropped to $3.06 before settling in for the closing price of $3.08. A 52-week range for SKYX has been $1.35 – $7.78.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -422.30%. With a float of $45.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $82.97 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 29 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -2139.99, operating margin of -83146.53, and the pretax margin is -84429.27.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward SKYX Platforms Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of SKYX Platforms Corp. is 6.50%, while institutional ownership is 4.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 10, was worth 7,310. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 3,400 shares at a rate of $2.15, taking the stock ownership to the 1,197,685 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 10, when Company’s Executive Chairman bought 1,000 for $2.05, making the entire transaction worth $2,050. This insider now owns 16,001 shares in total.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -84539.95 while generating a return on equity of -672.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -422.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7651.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28

Technical Analysis of SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.14 million, its volume of 0.27 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, SKYX Platforms Corp.’s (SKYX) raw stochastic average was set at 40.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.22. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.38 in the near term. At $3.46, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.98. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.90.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) Key Stats

There are 87,155K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 268.39 million. As of now, sales total 30 K while income totals -27,070 K. Its latest quarter income was 10 K while its last quarter net income were -7,970 K.