Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Weis Markets Inc. (WMK) to new highs

On May 26, 2023, Weis Markets Inc. (NYSE: WMK) opened at $62.20, lower -2.69% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $62.20 and dropped to $60.38 before settling in for the closing price of $62.48. Price fluctuations for WMK have ranged from $62.32 to $95.57 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 6.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 15.00% at the time writing. With a float of $16.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.90 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 23000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.71, operating margin of +3.34, and the pretax margin is +3.42.

Weis Markets Inc. (WMK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Grocery Stores industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Weis Markets Inc. is 39.39%, while institutional ownership is 38.40%.

Weis Markets Inc. (WMK) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +2.67 while generating a return on equity of 9.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Weis Markets Inc. (NYSE: WMK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Weis Markets Inc. (WMK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.45

Technical Analysis of Weis Markets Inc. (WMK)

Looking closely at Weis Markets Inc. (NYSE: WMK), its last 5-days average volume was 0.12 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 85018.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.13.

During the past 100 days, Weis Markets Inc.’s (WMK) raw stochastic average was set at 1.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $78.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $81.78. However, in the short run, Weis Markets Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $61.87. Second resistance stands at $62.95. The third major resistance level sits at $63.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $60.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $59.31. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $58.23.

Weis Markets Inc. (NYSE: WMK) Key Stats

There are currently 26,900K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.68 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,696 M according to its annual income of 125,200 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,145 M and its income totaled 25,810 K.

