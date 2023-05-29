LG Display Co. Ltd. (LPL) last year’s performance of -11.29% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with LG Display Co. Ltd. (NYSE: LPL) stock priced at $5.89, up 0.51% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.97 and dropped to $5.89 before settling in for the closing price of $5.94. LPL’s price has ranged from $4.08 to $7.09 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -1.20% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -374.30%. With a float of $444.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $715.63 million.

The firm has a total of 70707 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.50, operating margin of -8.86, and the pretax margin is -13.26.

LG Display Co. Ltd. (LPL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Consumer Electronics Industry. The insider ownership of LG Display Co. Ltd. is 51.10%, while institutional ownership is 2.10%.

LG Display Co. Ltd. (LPL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$1.92 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -11.84 while generating a return on equity of -26.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -374.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

LG Display Co. Ltd. (NYSE: LPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are LG Display Co. Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.52, a number that is poised to hit -1.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LG Display Co. Ltd. (LPL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [LG Display Co. Ltd., LPL], we can find that recorded value of 0.13 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, LG Display Co. Ltd.’s (LPL) raw stochastic average was set at 60.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.50. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.00. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.02. The third major resistance level sits at $6.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.86. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.84.

LG Display Co. Ltd. (NYSE: LPL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.23 billion, the company has a total of 715,631K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 18,306 M while annual income is -2,150 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,529 M while its latest quarter income was -971,020 K.