LianBio (LIAN) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 0 K

LianBio (NASDAQ: LIAN) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $2.54, down -2.79% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.61 and dropped to $2.38 before settling in for the closing price of $2.51. Over the past 52 weeks, LIAN has traded in a range of $1.07-$3.33.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 45.20%. With a float of $106.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $107.16 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 163 employees.

LianBio (LIAN) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of LianBio is 5.92%, while institutional ownership is 78.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 03, was worth 3,702. In this transaction SVP, China General Manager of this company sold 2,239 shares at a rate of $1.65, taking the stock ownership to the 67,349 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s Director bought 998,240 for $2.40, making the entire transaction worth $2,395,776. This insider now owns 3,728,491 shares in total.

LianBio (LIAN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.27) by $0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -35.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

LianBio (NASDAQ: LIAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at LianBio’s (LIAN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 11.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.99, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LianBio (LIAN)

LianBio (NASDAQ: LIAN) saw its 5-day average volume 0.2 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, LianBio’s (LIAN) raw stochastic average was set at 68.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 46.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 81.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.00. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.57 in the near term. At $2.71, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.25. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.11.

LianBio (NASDAQ: LIAN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 269.01 million has total of 107,275K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -110,290 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -24,050 K.