Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 770 K

May 26, 2023, Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) trading session started at the price of $0.17, that was -7.89% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1736 and dropped to $0.16 before settling in for the closing price of $0.17. A 52-week range for YVR has been $0.13 – $0.56.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales slided by -8.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -82.60%. With a float of $15.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.31 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 26 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -365.48, operating margin of -800.69, and the pretax margin is -1665.45.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Liquid Media Group Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Liquid Media Group Ltd. is 21.60%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -1664.44 while generating a return on equity of -177.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -82.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.80

Technical Analysis of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR)

The latest stats from [Liquid Media Group Ltd., YVR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.11 million was inferior to 1.02 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s (YVR) raw stochastic average was set at 12.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 104.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 165.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1589, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2584. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1691. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1781. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1827. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1555, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1509. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1419.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) Key Stats

There are 19,199K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.40 million. As of now, sales total 770 K while income totals -12,780 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,534 K while its last quarter net income were -1,422 K.