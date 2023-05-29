LiveOne Inc. (LVO) soared 5.79 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

May 26, 2023, LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) trading session started at the price of $1.20, that was 5.79% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.33 and dropped to $1.19 before settling in for the closing price of $1.21. A 52-week range for LVO has been $0.48 – $1.73.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 249.30% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 8.30%. With a float of $65.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.58 million.

In an organization with 184 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.37, operating margin of -32.18, and the pretax margin is -37.37.

LiveOne Inc. (LVO) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward LiveOne Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of LiveOne Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 23.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21, was worth 23,496. In this transaction CEO & Chairman of this company bought 35,000 shares at a rate of $0.67, taking the stock ownership to the 2,089,666 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 16, when Company’s CEO & Chairman bought 15,000 for $0.73, making the entire transaction worth $10,896. This insider now owns 2,054,666 shares in total.

LiveOne Inc. (LVO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.05) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -37.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what LiveOne Inc. (LVO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LiveOne Inc. (LVO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.24 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.36 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, LiveOne Inc.’s (LVO) raw stochastic average was set at 58.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 106.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3366, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9575. However, in the short run, LiveOne Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3433. Second resistance stands at $1.4067. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4833. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2033, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1267. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0633.

LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) Key Stats

There are 87,100K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 105.40 million. As of now, sales total 117,020 K while income totals -43,910 K. Its latest quarter income was 27,310 K while its last quarter net income were -2,550 K.