MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) is -7.80% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

May 26, 2023, MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) trading session started at the price of $11.69, that was 1.83% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.74 and dropped to $11.49 before settling in for the closing price of $11.47. A 52-week range for MAG has been $10.32 – $17.02.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 383.30%. With a float of $97.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $101.12 million.

In an organization with 11 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward MAG Silver Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of MAG Silver Corp. is 21.80%, while institutional ownership is 43.40%.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a return on equity of 4.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 61.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 383.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.42 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.61 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, MAG Silver Corp.’s (MAG) raw stochastic average was set at 11.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.49. However, in the short run, MAG Silver Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.78. Second resistance stands at $11.89. The third major resistance level sits at $12.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.39. The third support level lies at $11.28 if the price breaches the second support level.

MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) Key Stats

There are 102,894K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.18 billion. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals 17,640 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were 4,710 K.