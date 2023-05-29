Search
Sana Meer
MDxHealth SA (MDXH) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -3.91%

May 26, 2023, MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ: MDXH) trading session started at the price of $3.51, that was 7.58% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.69 and dropped to $3.45 before settling in for the closing price of $3.43. A 52-week range for MDXH has been $2.47 – $9.49.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -16.70%. With a float of $26.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.04 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 191 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.74, operating margin of -103.67, and the pretax margin is -118.86.

MDxHealth SA (MDXH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward MDxHealth SA stocks. The insider ownership of MDxHealth SA is 0.31%, while institutional ownership is 12.26%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 03, was worth 4,000,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 1,000,000 shares at a rate of $4.00, taking the stock ownership to the 45,504,584 shares.

MDxHealth SA (MDXH) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.65) by -$0.45. This company achieved a net margin of -118.86 while generating a return on equity of -167.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ: MDXH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what MDxHealth SA (MDXH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.76, a number that is poised to hit -0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MDxHealth SA (MDXH)

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ: MDXH) saw its 5-day average volume 0.16 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, MDxHealth SA’s (MDXH) raw stochastic average was set at 23.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.81. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.77 in the near term. At $3.85, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.37. The third support level lies at $3.29 if the price breaches the second support level.

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ: MDXH) Key Stats

There are 16,288K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 60.00 million. As of now, sales total 37,050 K while income totals -44,040 K. Its latest quarter income was 14,700 K while its last quarter net income were -11,710 K.

