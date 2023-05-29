Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) kicked off at the price of $43.85: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE: MEI) stock priced at $42.71, up 2.69% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $44.03 and dropped to $42.71 before settling in for the closing price of $42.70. MEI’s price has ranged from $33.91 to $51.38 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.30% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -15.40%. With a float of $34.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.76 million.

The firm has a total of 7000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.30, operating margin of +10.19, and the pretax margin is +10.18.

Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of Methode Electronics Inc. is 4.70%, while institutional ownership is 98.15%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 12, was worth 341,794. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 7,246 shares at a rate of $47.17, taking the stock ownership to the 1,165,055 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s Director sold 2,000 for $46.90, making the entire transaction worth $93,800. This insider now owns 39,435 shares in total.

Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 1/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.54 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +8.78 while generating a return on equity of 11.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 1.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE: MEI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Methode Electronics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Methode Electronics Inc., MEI], we can find that recorded value of 0.15 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.87.

During the past 100 days, Methode Electronics Inc.’s (MEI) raw stochastic average was set at 36.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.13. Now, the first resistance to watch is $44.35. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $44.85. The third major resistance level sits at $45.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.21. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $41.71.

Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE: MEI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.54 billion, the company has a total of 35,986K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,164 M while annual income is 102,200 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 280,100 K while its latest quarter income was 19,900 K.