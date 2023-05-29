NextNav Inc. (NN) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 3,930 K

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ: NN) stock priced at $2.35, up 1.69% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.46 and dropped to $2.31 before settling in for the closing price of $2.37. NN’s price has ranged from $1.59 to $3.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 76.10%. With a float of $56.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.41 million.

In an organization with 106 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -294.22, operating margin of -1669.28, and the pretax margin is -1022.52.

NextNav Inc. (NN) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of NextNav Inc. is 5.30%, while institutional ownership is 54.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 15,174. In this transaction VP-Corporate Controller of this company sold 6,744 shares at a rate of $2.25, taking the stock ownership to the 38,453 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 18, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 84,269 for $2.20, making the entire transaction worth $185,392. This insider now owns 1,935,854 shares in total.

NextNav Inc. (NN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.15 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1021.80 while generating a return on equity of -40.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 76.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ: NN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are NextNav Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 70.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NextNav Inc. (NN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.2 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.39 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, NextNav Inc.’s (NN) raw stochastic average was set at 40.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 117.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 78.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.77. However, in the short run, NextNav Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.48. Second resistance stands at $2.54. The third major resistance level sits at $2.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.24. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.18.

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ: NN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 255.29 million, the company has a total of 107,718K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,930 K while annual income is -40,120 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 830 K while its latest quarter income was -16,350 K.