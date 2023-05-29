No matter how cynical the overall market is, Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) performance over the last week is recorded 1.69%

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.82, soaring 5.99% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.0889 and dropped to $2.82 before settling in for the closing price of $2.84. Within the past 52 weeks, AKTS’s price has moved between $2.28 and $5.24.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 99.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -7.50%. With a float of $54.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $68.19 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 205 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -78.11, operating margin of -394.50, and the pretax margin is -397.57.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Communication Equipment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Akoustis Technologies Inc. is 3.90%, while institutional ownership is 49.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10, was worth 3,496. In this transaction CFO of this company sold 800 shares at a rate of $4.37, taking the stock ownership to the 110,958 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 20, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 2,340 for $2.84, making the entire transaction worth $6,646. This insider now owns 505,502 shares in total.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.19) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -384.54 while generating a return on equity of -53.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.04, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS)

Looking closely at Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.47 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s (AKTS) raw stochastic average was set at 16.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.39. However, in the short run, Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.13. Second resistance stands at $3.24. The third major resistance level sits at $3.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.70. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.59.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 203.51 million based on 71,640K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 15,350 K and income totals -59,030 K. The company made 7,360 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -15,550 K in sales during its previous quarter.