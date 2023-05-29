Search
Shaun Noe
No matter how cynical the overall market is, Cosan S.A. (CSAN) performance over the last week is recorded -1.74%

On May 26, 2023, Cosan S.A. (NYSE: CSAN) opened at $12.38, higher 0.49% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.53 and dropped to $12.14 before settling in for the closing price of $12.37. Price fluctuations for CSAN have ranged from $10.13 to $18.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -81.20% at the time writing. With a float of $300.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $466.66 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 53498 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.61, operating margin of +13.78, and the pretax margin is +5.85.

Cosan S.A. (CSAN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.04) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +2.96 while generating a return on equity of 6.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -81.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cosan S.A. (NYSE: CSAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cosan S.A. (CSAN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.10, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cosan S.A. (CSAN)

Looking closely at Cosan S.A. (NYSE: CSAN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.38 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Cosan S.A.’s (CSAN) raw stochastic average was set at 56.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.85. However, in the short run, Cosan S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.59. Second resistance stands at $12.76. The third major resistance level sits at $12.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.98. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.81.

Cosan S.A. (NYSE: CSAN) Key Stats

There are currently 244,680K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.80 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,616 M according to its annual income of 1,135 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,854 M and its income totaled -174,040 K.

