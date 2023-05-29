No matter how cynical the overall market is Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) performance over the last week is recorded -9.43%

On May 26, 2023, Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) opened at $0.79, higher 1.01% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.80 and dropped to $0.7639 before settling in for the closing price of $0.79. Price fluctuations for DPRO have ranged from $0.50 to $2.46 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 55.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -41.30% at the time writing. With a float of $33.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.69 million.

In an organization with 55 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.24, operating margin of -357.91, and the pretax margin is -363.63.

Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Draganfly Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 2.41%.

Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -363.63 while generating a return on equity of -120.32.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Draganfly Inc. (DPRO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.84, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Draganfly Inc. (DPRO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.19 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.55 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Draganfly Inc.’s (DPRO) raw stochastic average was set at 4.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 124.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1075, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1078. However, in the short run, Draganfly Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8120. Second resistance stands at $0.8241. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8481. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7759, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7519. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7398.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) Key Stats

There are currently 43,148K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 47.90 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,850 K according to its annual income of -21,270 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,180 K and its income totaled -5,220 K.