No matter how cynical the overall market is, Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) performance over the last week is recorded 2.19%

May 26, 2023, Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE: EPAC) trading session started at the price of $25.91, that was 0.93% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.24 and dropped to $25.87 before settling in for the closing price of $25.86. A 52-week range for EPAC has been $16.09 – $28.57.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -1.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -52.90%. With a float of $29.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.04 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.18, operating margin of +7.21, and the pretax margin is +4.20.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Enerpac Tool Group Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 106.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 28, was worth 48,557. In this transaction EVP, Operations of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $16.19, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 21, when Company’s EVP, Operations bought 3,000 for $17.51, making the entire transaction worth $52,535. This insider now owns 3,000 shares in total.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 8/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.27) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +3.43 while generating a return on equity of 5.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -52.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.20% during the next five years compared to 17.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE: EPAC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 32.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.51

Technical Analysis of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC)

Looking closely at Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE: EPAC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.21 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, Enerpac Tool Group Corp.’s (EPAC) raw stochastic average was set at 56.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.01. However, in the short run, Enerpac Tool Group Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $26.27. Second resistance stands at $26.44. The third major resistance level sits at $26.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.70. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $25.53.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE: EPAC) Key Stats

There are 57,180K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.48 billion. As of now, sales total 571,220 K while income totals 15,690 K. Its latest quarter income was 141,960 K while its last quarter net income were 4,500 K.