No matter how cynical the overall market is, Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) performance over the last week is recorded -1.00%

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) stock priced at $33.05, up 1.57% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.81 and dropped to $33.05 before settling in for the closing price of $33.12. GTY’s price has ranged from $24.72 to $36.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.60% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 37.00%. With a float of $42.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.99 million.

The firm has a total of 32 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +62.89, operating margin of +63.06, and the pretax margin is +54.38.

Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Getty Realty Corp. is 9.75%, while institutional ownership is 76.50%.

Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.28 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +54.38 while generating a return on equity of 11.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Getty Realty Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Getty Realty Corp. (GTY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Getty Realty Corp., GTY], we can find that recorded value of 0.22 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.69.

During the past 100 days, Getty Realty Corp.’s (GTY) raw stochastic average was set at 28.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.70. Now, the first resistance to watch is $33.95. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $34.26. The third major resistance level sits at $34.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.74. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $32.43.

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.64 billion, the company has a total of 49,494K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 165,590 K while annual income is 90,040 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 43,020 K while its latest quarter income was 14,080 K.

Trading Directions

Markets Briefing

