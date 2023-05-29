Search
Steve Mayer
No matter how cynical the overall market is, Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) performance over the last week is recorded -7.61%

May 26, 2023, Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX: IE) trading session started at the price of $11.04, that was 4.53% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.71 and dropped to $11.04 before settling in for the closing price of $11.03. A 52-week range for IE has been $7.01 – $16.55.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -198.70%. With a float of $65.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $92.96 million.

The firm has a total of 244 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1249.59, operating margin of -1565.94, and the pretax margin is -1891.03.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ivanhoe Electric Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. is 21.40%, while institutional ownership is 35.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 222,060. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $11.10, taking the stock ownership to the 770,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 18, when Company’s VP, Corporate Development sold 50,000 for $13.48, making the entire transaction worth $673,815. This insider now owns 2,500 shares in total.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.24) by -$0.15. This company achieved a net margin of -1775.04 while generating a return on equity of -131.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -198.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX: IE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 427.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ivanhoe Electric Inc., IE], we can find that recorded value of 0.68 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.87.

During the past 100 days, Ivanhoe Electric Inc.’s (IE) raw stochastic average was set at 16.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.15% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.52. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.81. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.10. The third major resistance level sits at $12.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.76. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.47.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX: IE) Key Stats

There are 92,972K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.03 billion. As of now, sales total 8,440 K while income totals -149,810 K. Its latest quarter income was 680 K while its last quarter net income were -36,070 K.

