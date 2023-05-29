No matter how cynical the overall market is LiveVox Holdings Inc. (LVOX) performance over the last week is recorded 11.57%

LiveVox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LVOX) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $2.50, up 8.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.71 and dropped to $2.42 before settling in for the closing price of $2.50. Over the past 52 weeks, LVOX has traded in a range of $1.40-$3.41.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 68.40%. With a float of $88.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $92.84 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 627 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +62.46, operating margin of -24.41, and the pretax margin is -26.95.

LiveVox Holdings Inc. (LVOX) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of LiveVox Holdings Inc. is 3.40%, while institutional ownership is 87.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 14,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 7,000 shares at a rate of $2.00, taking the stock ownership to the 1,162,290 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 29, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 3,200 for $2.10, making the entire transaction worth $6,720. This insider now owns 1,155,290 shares in total.

LiveVox Holdings Inc. (LVOX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.02) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -27.55 while generating a return on equity of -33.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

LiveVox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LVOX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at LiveVox Holdings Inc.’s (LVOX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LiveVox Holdings Inc. (LVOX)

LiveVox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LVOX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.23 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 74840.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, LiveVox Holdings Inc.’s (LVOX) raw stochastic average was set at 53.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.63. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.80 in the near term. At $2.90, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.32. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.22.

LiveVox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LVOX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 232.31 million has total of 92,939K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 136,030 K in contrast with the sum of -37,480 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 36,870 K and last quarter income was -8,470 K.