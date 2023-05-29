No matter how cynical the overall market is, Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) performance over the last week is recorded 0.60%

Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRTN) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $21.54, up 0.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.78 and dropped to $21.54 before settling in for the closing price of $21.53. Over the past 52 weeks, MRTN has traded in a range of $16.11-$23.43.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 12.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 31.50%. With a float of $57.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $81.21 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4575 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.02, operating margin of +10.28, and the pretax margin is +11.41.

Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Trucking Industry. The insider ownership of Marten Transport Ltd. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 72.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 20, was worth 106,919. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,313 shares at a rate of $20.12, taking the stock ownership to the 53,674 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Director sold 10,313 for $22.93, making the entire transaction worth $236,430. This insider now owns 195,475 shares in total.

Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.27) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +8.73 while generating a return on equity of 16.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 26.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRTN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Marten Transport Ltd.’s (MRTN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17490.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN)

Looking closely at Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRTN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.28 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, Marten Transport Ltd.’s (MRTN) raw stochastic average was set at 60.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.60. However, in the short run, Marten Transport Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.75. Second resistance stands at $21.89. The third major resistance level sits at $21.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.41. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $21.27.

Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRTN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.75 billion has total of 81,234K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,264 M in contrast with the sum of 110,350 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 298,020 K and last quarter income was 22,500 K.