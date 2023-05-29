Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

No matter how cynical the overall market is Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) performance over the last week is recorded 0.82%

On May 26, 2023, Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NRIX) opened at $9.71, higher 0.62% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.88 and dropped to $9.59 before settling in for the closing price of $9.73. Price fluctuations for NRIX have ranged from $7.52 to $19.91 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -35.80% at the time writing. With a float of $45.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.03 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 297 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.02, operating margin of -476.01, and the pretax margin is -466.93.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Nurix Therapeutics Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 94.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 01, was worth 11,219. In this transaction Chief Scientific Officer of this company sold 1,136 shares at a rate of $9.88, taking the stock ownership to the 26,632 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 01, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 721 for $9.88, making the entire transaction worth $7,121. This insider now owns 78,930 shares in total.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 2/27/2023, the company posted -$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.87) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -466.93 while generating a return on equity of -55.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -35.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NRIX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.53, a number that is poised to hit -0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX)

The latest stats from [Nurix Therapeutics Inc., NRIX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.2 million was inferior to 0.35 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.63.

During the past 100 days, Nurix Therapeutics Inc.’s (NRIX) raw stochastic average was set at 25.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.73. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.92. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.04. The third major resistance level sits at $10.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.46. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.34.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NRIX) Key Stats

There are currently 47,445K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 461.60 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 38,630 K according to its annual income of -180,360 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 12,690 K and its income totaled -40,730 K.

Newsletter

 

