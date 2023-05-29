No matter how cynical the overall market is Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) performance over the last week is recorded 10.70%

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $20.76, soaring 0.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.36 and dropped to $20.0415 before settling in for the closing price of $20.76. Within the past 52 weeks, QTRX’s price has moved between $6.31 and $23.44.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 35.80% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -63.10%. With a float of $34.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.33 million.

In an organization with 370 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.15, operating margin of -68.57, and the pretax margin is -91.58.

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Quanterix Corporation is 8.20%, while institutional ownership is 82.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 152,418. In this transaction CFO and Treasurer of this company bought 15,000 shares at a rate of $10.16, taking the stock ownership to the 48,614 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s President & CEO bought 105,000 for $10.43, making the entire transaction worth $1,095,150. This insider now owns 185,823 shares in total.

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -91.64 while generating a return on equity of -24.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -63.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 13.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quanterix Corporation (QTRX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.48 million. That was better than the volume of 0.34 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.45.

During the past 100 days, Quanterix Corporation’s (QTRX) raw stochastic average was set at 80.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 64.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.27. However, in the short run, Quanterix Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.42. Second resistance stands at $22.05. The third major resistance level sits at $22.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.41. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.78.

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 776.51 million based on 37,409K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 105,520 K and income totals -96,700 K. The company made 28,460 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -6,100 K in sales during its previous quarter.