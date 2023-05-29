No matter how cynical the overall market is, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) performance over the last week is recorded -11.68%

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.13, soaring 4.36% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.4027 and dropped to $4.13 before settling in for the closing price of $4.13. Within the past 52 weeks, SHIP’s price has moved between $4.11 and $12.30.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.80% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -55.60%. With a float of $18.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.01 million.

The firm has a total of 67 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.10, operating margin of +24.08, and the pretax margin is +13.77.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Marine Shipping industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is 59.60%, while institutional ownership is 1.40%.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +13.79 while generating a return on equity of 7.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 59.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -55.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) Trading Performance Indicators

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.95, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., SHIP], we can find that recorded value of 0.15 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s (SHIP) raw stochastic average was set at 6.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.73% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 50.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.35. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.43. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.55. The third major resistance level sits at $4.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.01. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.89.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 82.58 million based on 18,192K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 125,020 K and income totals 17,240 K. The company made 28,530 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 490 K in sales during its previous quarter.