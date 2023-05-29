No matter how cynical the overall market is, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) performance over the last week is recorded -5.43%

On May 26, 2023, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) opened at $6.16, lower -2.24% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.5092 and dropped to $6.00 before settling in for the closing price of $6.24. Price fluctuations for SDIG have ranged from $4.00 to $37.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -516.40% at the time writing. With a float of $4.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.30 million.

The firm has a total of 168 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -25.48, operating margin of -67.41, and the pretax margin is -184.07.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is 3.20%, while institutional ownership is 27.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 20, was worth 1,000,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 1,000,000 shares at a rate of $1.00, taking the stock ownership to the 3,986,507 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 19, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 602,409 for $1.66, making the entire transaction worth $999,999. This insider now owns 602,409 shares in total.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$6.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$1.43) by -$5.07. This company achieved a net margin of -84.18 while generating a return on equity of -53.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -516.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -33.63, a number that is poised to hit -1.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Stronghold Digital Mining Inc., SDIG], we can find that recorded value of 97840.0 was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.87.

During the past 100 days, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc.’s (SDIG) raw stochastic average was set at 24.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 111.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 126.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.78. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.41. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.71. The third major resistance level sits at $6.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.69. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.39.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) Key Stats

There are currently 6,710K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 32.33 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 106,030 K according to its annual income of -89,260 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 17,270 K and its income totaled -28,540 K.