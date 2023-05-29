No matter how cynical the overall market is Surrozen Inc. (SRZN) performance over the last week is recorded 15.70%

On May 26, 2023, Surrozen Inc. (NASDAQ: SRZN) opened at $0.61, higher 7.98% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6489 and dropped to $0.6097 before settling in for the closing price of $0.60. Price fluctuations for SRZN have ranged from $0.34 to $3.65 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 33.50% at the time writing. With a float of $27.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.97 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 74 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +73.85, operating margin of -354.71, and the pretax margin is -288.03.

Surrozen Inc. (SRZN) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Surrozen Inc. is 8.16%, while institutional ownership is 70.10%.

Surrozen Inc. (SRZN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.37) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -288.03 while generating a return on equity of -38.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Surrozen Inc. (NASDAQ: SRZN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Surrozen Inc. (SRZN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Surrozen Inc. (SRZN)

Surrozen Inc. (NASDAQ: SRZN) saw its 5-day average volume 79620.0, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Surrozen Inc.’s (SRZN) raw stochastic average was set at 16.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 128.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6499, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2776. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6613 in the near term. At $0.6747, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7005. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6221, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5963. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5829.

Surrozen Inc. (NASDAQ: SRZN) Key Stats

There are currently 30,079K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 18.00 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,500 K according to its annual income of -36,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -14,300 K.