No matter how cynical the overall market is, Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) performance over the last week is recorded -4.44%

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE: UVE) stock priced at $14.93, up 0.53% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.25 and dropped to $14.8049 before settling in for the closing price of $14.97. UVE’s price has ranged from $8.29 to $20.15 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 10.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -211.10%. With a float of $27.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.38 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1223 employees.

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty Industry. The insider ownership of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. is 9.60%, while institutional ownership is 69.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 10, was worth 320,364. In this transaction Director of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $16.02, taking the stock ownership to the 1,345,591 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 30, when Company’s Director sold 10,000 for $18.37, making the entire transaction worth $183,693. This insider now owns 1,338,209 shares in total.

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.79 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1.82 while generating a return on equity of -6.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -211.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE: UVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.77 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE)

Looking closely at Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE: UVE), its last 5-days average volume was 0.18 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.’s (UVE) raw stochastic average was set at 48.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.22. However, in the short run, Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.27. Second resistance stands at $15.48. The third major resistance level sits at $15.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.59. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.37.

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE: UVE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 455.71 million, the company has a total of 30,440K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,223 M while annual income is -22,260 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 316,510 K while its latest quarter income was 24,170 K.