No matter how cynical the overall market is, Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) performance over the last week is recorded 7.14%

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $2.35, down -6.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.39 and dropped to $2.25 before settling in for the closing price of $2.39. Over the past 52 weeks, BBIG has traded in a range of $2.02-$38.80.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -9.40% over the last five years. While this was happening, with a float of $12.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.45 million.

The firm has a total of 45 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -12.87, operating margin of -780.97, and the pretax margin is -7311.65.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Leisure Industry. The insider ownership of Vinco Ventures Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 21.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 60,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $1.20, taking the stock ownership to the 204,756 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s Director sold 75,000 for $1.44, making the entire transaction worth $107,752. This insider now owns 254,756 shares in total.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -7231.48 while generating a return on equity of -1,099.12.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Vinco Ventures Inc.’s (BBIG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 115.71

Technical Analysis of Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Vinco Ventures Inc., BBIG], we can find that recorded value of 0.35 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Vinco Ventures Inc.’s (BBIG) raw stochastic average was set at 1.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 155.52% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 120.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.42. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.34. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.44. The third major resistance level sits at $2.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.16. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.06.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 28.01 million has total of 12,449K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 9,790 K in contrast with the sum of -713,170 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,563 K and last quarter income was -98,982 K.