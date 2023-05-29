Nova Ltd. (NVMI) average volume reaches $114.62K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ: NVMI) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $106.85, up 5.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $112.57 and dropped to $105.585 before settling in for the closing price of $106.21. Over the past 52 weeks, NVMI has traded in a range of $67.40-$111.00.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 20.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 40.90%. With a float of $28.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.68 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1177 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.54, operating margin of +25.73, and the pretax margin is +27.76.

Nova Ltd. (NVMI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. The insider ownership of Nova Ltd. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 78.40%.

Nova Ltd. (NVMI) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.04) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +24.57 while generating a return on equity of 26.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 32.20% during the next five years compared to 22.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ: NVMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Nova Ltd.’s (NVMI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.42, a number that is poised to hit 1.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nova Ltd. (NVMI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.11 million, its volume of 0.13 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.32.

During the past 100 days, Nova Ltd.’s (NVMI) raw stochastic average was set at 96.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $96.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $91.08. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $114.20 in the near term. At $116.88, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $121.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $107.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $102.91. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $100.23.

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ: NVMI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.05 billion has total of 28,725K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 570,730 K in contrast with the sum of 140,210 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 132,190 K and last quarter income was 34,630 K.