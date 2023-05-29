NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 3,120 K

May 26, 2023, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY) trading session started at the price of $0.68, that was -0.68% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.68 and dropped to $0.65 before settling in for the closing price of $0.68. A 52-week range for NBY has been $0.65 – $12.64.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -4.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -92.10%. With a float of $1.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.04 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 29 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.02, operating margin of -53.32, and the pretax margin is -73.65.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 4.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 06, was worth 2. In this transaction President, DERMAdoctor, LLC of this company sold 1 shares at a rate of $1.81, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 06, when Company’s Chief Product Officer sold 1 for $1.81, making the entire transaction worth $2. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.91) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -112.92 while generating a return on equity of -156.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -92.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -10.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY)

The latest stats from [NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc., NBY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.44 million was superior to 0.29 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NBY) raw stochastic average was set at 1.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 106.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 93.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2852, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.9464. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6867. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6983. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7167. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6567, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6383. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6267.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY) Key Stats

There are 2,729K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.90 million. As of now, sales total 14,400 K while income totals -10,610 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,120 K while its last quarter net income were -1,740 K.