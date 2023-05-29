Search
Sana Meer
Now that Digihost Technology Inc.’s volume has hit 0.17 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On May 26, 2023, Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DGHI) opened at $1.52, lower -3.80% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.5762 and dropped to $1.28 before settling in for the closing price of $1.58. Price fluctuations for DGHI have ranged from $0.31 to $2.27 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 210.60% at the time writing. With a float of $22.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.32 million.

In an organization with 13 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -28.47, operating margin of -62.63, and the pretax margin is +11.54.

Digihost Technology Inc. (DGHI) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Digihost Technology Inc. is 15.64%, while institutional ownership is 8.01%.

Digihost Technology Inc. (DGHI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +17.90 while generating a return on equity of 7.39.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 210.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DGHI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Digihost Technology Inc. (DGHI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.85

Technical Analysis of Digihost Technology Inc. (DGHI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 53760.0. That was inferior than the volume of 0.14 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Digihost Technology Inc.’s (DGHI) raw stochastic average was set at 61.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 48.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 136.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6260, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1027. However, in the short run, Digihost Technology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.6375. Second resistance stands at $1.7549. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9337. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3413, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1625. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0451.

Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DGHI) Key Stats

There are currently 28,720K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 60.91 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 24,190 K according to its annual income of 4,330 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,100 K and its income totaled -9,090 K.

