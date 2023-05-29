Now that Marpai Inc.’s volume has hit 0.2 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

May 26, 2023, Marpai Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAI) trading session started at the price of $0.6895, that was 2.31% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.75 and dropped to $0.6741 before settling in for the closing price of $0.68. A 52-week range for MRAI has been $0.49 – $3.40.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 17.60%. With a float of $18.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.16 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 303 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.07, operating margin of -109.62, and the pretax margin is -110.88.

Marpai Inc. (MRAI) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Marpai Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Marpai Inc. is 14.90%, while institutional ownership is 2.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 7,786. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 8,110 shares at a rate of $0.96, taking the stock ownership to the 868,189 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 1,000 for $0.93, making the entire transaction worth $930. This insider now owns 860,079 shares in total.

Marpai Inc. (MRAI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.37) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -108.74 while generating a return on equity of -147.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Marpai Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Marpai Inc. (MRAI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Marpai Inc. (MRAI)

Marpai Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.17 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Marpai Inc.’s (MRAI) raw stochastic average was set at 7.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 157.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8299, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9172. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7413 in the near term. At $0.7836, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8172. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6654, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6318. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5895.

Marpai Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAI) Key Stats

There are 29,012K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 19.80 million. As of now, sales total 24,340 K while income totals -26,470 K. Its latest quarter income was 9,670 K while its last quarter net income were -8,870 K.