Now that Ondas Holdings Inc.’s volume has hit 0.2 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.8179, soaring 0.80% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.88 and dropped to $0.8179 before settling in for the closing price of $0.82. Within the past 52 weeks, ONDS’s price has moved between $0.78 and $7.72.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 50.60% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -294.50%. With a float of $35.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.70 million.

In an organization with 116 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -176.14, operating margin of -2275.17, and the pretax margin is -3445.35.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Communication Equipment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ondas Holdings Inc. is 18.10%, while institutional ownership is 24.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 96,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 75,000 shares at a rate of $1.28, taking the stock ownership to the 252,642 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 23, when Company’s Director sold 72,804 for $1.67, making the entire transaction worth $121,801. This insider now owns 326,052 shares in total.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.28) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -3445.35 while generating a return on equity of -85.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -294.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) Trading Performance Indicators

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.78, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.24 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.32 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Ondas Holdings Inc.’s (ONDS) raw stochastic average was set at 3.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 107.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 99.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0007, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4584. However, in the short run, Ondas Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8681. Second resistance stands at $0.9051. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9302. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8060, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7809. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7439.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 42.10 million based on 51,081K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,130 K and income totals -73,240 K. The company made 2,600 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -14,460 K in sales during its previous quarter.