NRBO (NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.) climbed 1.07 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

May 26, 2023, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) trading session started at the price of $0.55, that was 1.07% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5799 and dropped to $0.55 before settling in for the closing price of $0.57. A 52-week range for NRBO has been $0.55 – $63.85.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 72.60%. With a float of $13.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.18 million.

The firm has a total of 4 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 3.30%.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.63) by $0.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc., NRBO], we can find that recorded value of 0.18 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NRBO) raw stochastic average was set at 6.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6586, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.3397. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5865. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5982. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6164. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5566, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5384. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5267.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) Key Stats

There are 27,242K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 15.50 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -13,970 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -2,600 K.