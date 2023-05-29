Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -23.36%

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: OLMA) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $5.31, down -2.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.5559 and dropped to $5.22 before settling in for the closing price of $5.39. Over the past 52 weeks, OLMA has traded in a range of $2.19-$7.45.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -45.70%. With a float of $37.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.35 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 62 employees.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 84.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 10, was worth 806,900. In this transaction Director of this company bought 200,000 shares at a rate of $4.03, taking the stock ownership to the 3,913,676 shares.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.7 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.66) by -$0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -43.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -45.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: OLMA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (OLMA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 9.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA)

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: OLMA) saw its 5-day average volume 0.24 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (OLMA) raw stochastic average was set at 55.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 81.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.84. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.46 in the near term. At $5.68, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.01. The third support level lies at $4.79 if the price breaches the second support level.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: OLMA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 219.71 million has total of 40,762K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -104,790 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -28,290 K.