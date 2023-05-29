OMCL (Omnicell Inc.) climbed 1.40 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $72.52, up 1.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $74.1936 and dropped to $71.82 before settling in for the closing price of $72.66. Over the past 52 weeks, OMCL has traded in a range of $46.11-$125.17.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 12.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -92.40%. With a float of $44.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.89 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 4230 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.07, operating margin of +1.58, and the pretax margin is -0.19.

Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of Omnicell Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 102.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 711,333. In this transaction Director of this company sold 13,115 shares at a rate of $54.24, taking the stock ownership to the 28,096 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 27, when Company’s EVP, CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER sold 945 for $48.28, making the entire transaction worth $45,625. This insider now owns 29,788 shares in total.

Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.07) by $0.32. This company achieved a net margin of +0.44 while generating a return on equity of 0.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -92.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to -14.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Omnicell Inc.’s (OMCL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 68.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.41, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Omnicell Inc. (OMCL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.45 million, its volume of 0.33 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.56.

During the past 100 days, Omnicell Inc.’s (OMCL) raw stochastic average was set at 90.55%, which indicates a significant increase from 79.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $66.60. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $74.64 in the near term. At $75.60, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $77.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $72.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $70.86. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $69.90.

Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.28 billion has total of 45,081K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,296 M in contrast with the sum of 5,650 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 290,630 K and last quarter income was -15,000 K.