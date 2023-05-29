OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) is expecting -19.35% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On May 26, 2023, OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRX) opened at $13.45, higher 4.79% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.68 and dropped to $13.45 before settling in for the closing price of $13.56. Price fluctuations for OPRX have ranged from $11.59 to $30.82 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 38.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -34.30% at the time writing. With a float of $14.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.09 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 109 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.95, operating margin of -19.68, and the pretax margin is -18.32.

OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of OptimizeRx Corporation is 3.80%, while institutional ownership is 83.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 15,750. In this transaction General Counsel and CCO of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $15.75, taking the stock ownership to the 5,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 22, when Company’s CEO bought 10,700 for $15.29, making the entire transaction worth $163,642. This insider now owns 461,772 shares in total.

OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.08) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -18.32 while generating a return on equity of -8.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -34.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.00% during the next five years compared to -24.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 12.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.77. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.22 million, its volume of 0.24 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.87.

During the past 100 days, OptimizeRx Corporation’s (OPRX) raw stochastic average was set at 31.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.60% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 57.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.15. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.78 in the near term. At $15.34, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.88. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.32.

OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRX) Key Stats

There are currently 17,128K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 232.33 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 62,450 K according to its annual income of -11,440 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 13,000 K and its income totaled -6,400 K.