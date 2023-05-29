Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -2.18% last month.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $84.21, soaring 1.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $84.95 and dropped to $83.72 before settling in for the closing price of $83.98. Within the past 52 weeks, ORA’s price has moved between $67.28 and $101.81.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Utilities sector has jumped its sales by 1.20% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 5.80%. With a float of $55.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.71 million.

In an organization with 1480 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.62, operating margin of +25.47, and the pretax margin is +13.02.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Utilities – Renewable industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ormat Technologies Inc. is 12.00%, while institutional ownership is 95.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 161,968. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,918 shares at a rate of $84.45, taking the stock ownership to the 6,037 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 25, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 562,500 for $87.75, making the entire transaction worth $49,359,375. This insider now owns 6,676,077 shares in total.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +8.97 while generating a return on equity of 3.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 104.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 36.40% during the next five years compared to -20.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA) Trading Performance Indicators

Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.35, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.29 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.46 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.66.

During the past 100 days, Ormat Technologies Inc.’s (ORA) raw stochastic average was set at 37.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $84.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $88.95. However, in the short run, Ormat Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $85.34. Second resistance stands at $85.76. The third major resistance level sits at $86.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $84.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $83.30. The third support level lies at $82.88 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.01 billion based on 59,700K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 734,160 K and income totals 65,840 K. The company made 185,230 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 29,030 K in sales during its previous quarter.