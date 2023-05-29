Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) average volume reaches $269.22K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OFIX) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $18.94, plunging -0.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.12 and dropped to $18.405 before settling in for the closing price of $18.94. Within the past 52 weeks, OFIX’s price has moved between $13.76 and $27.91.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.20% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 49.50%. With a float of $19.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.19 million.

The firm has a total of 1092 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Orthofix Medical Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 66.06%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 73,644. In this transaction President of Global Spine of this company sold 3,876 shares at a rate of $19.00, taking the stock ownership to the 142,431 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 24, when Company’s President of Global Spine sold 4,367 for $19.00, making the entire transaction worth $82,973. This insider now owns 146,307 shares in total.

Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.51) by $0.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 49.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.40% during the next five years compared to -25.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OFIX) Trading Performance Indicators

Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.98, a number that is poised to hit -0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Orthofix Medical Inc., OFIX], we can find that recorded value of 0.26 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.81.

During the past 100 days, Orthofix Medical Inc.’s (OFIX) raw stochastic average was set at 46.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.01. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.19. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $19.51. The third major resistance level sits at $19.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.08. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.76.

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OFIX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 692.16 million based on 36,544K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 460,710 K and income totals -19,750 K. The company made 175,200 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -60,940 K in sales during its previous quarter.