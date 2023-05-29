Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -0.35%

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: PFC) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $14.24, soaring 0.49% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.405 and dropped to $13.985 before settling in for the closing price of $14.20. Within the past 52 weeks, PFC’s price has moved between $13.60 and $30.80.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 20.80% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -15.80%. With a float of $34.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.61 million.

In an organization with 1112 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Premier Financial Corp. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 68.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15, was worth 20,895. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,500 shares at a rate of $13.93, taking the stock ownership to the 103,386 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 13, when Company’s Director sold 1,500 for $24.96, making the entire transaction worth $37,435. This insider now owns 101,867 shares in total.

Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.7) by -$0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +29.95 while generating a return on equity of 10.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.00% during the next five years compared to 12.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: PFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.64, a number that is poised to hit 0.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Premier Financial Corp. (PFC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.13 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.17 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.70.

During the past 100 days, Premier Financial Corp.’s (PFC) raw stochastic average was set at 4.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.55. However, in the short run, Premier Financial Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.45. Second resistance stands at $14.64. The third major resistance level sits at $14.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.80. The third support level lies at $13.61 if the price breaches the second support level.

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: PFC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 507.30 million based on 35,728K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 339,870 K and income totals 102,190 K. The company made 96,620 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 18,150 K in sales during its previous quarter.