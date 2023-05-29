Prime Medicine Inc. (PRME) average volume reaches $238.04K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with Prime Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: PRME) stock priced at $13.57, up 1.11% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.92 and dropped to $13.315 before settling in for the closing price of $13.52. PRME’s price has ranged from $11.07 to $21.73 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 25.10%. With a float of $68.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $89.06 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 175 employees.

Prime Medicine Inc. (PRME) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Prime Medicine Inc. is 25.60%, while institutional ownership is 55.36%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 309,973. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 23,161 shares at a rate of $13.38, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 24, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 7,900 for $13.66, making the entire transaction worth $107,920. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Prime Medicine Inc. (PRME) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.44 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -43.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Prime Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: PRME) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Prime Medicine Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 10.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Prime Medicine Inc. (PRME)

Looking closely at Prime Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: PRME), its last 5-days average volume was 0.28 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.79.

During the past 100 days, Prime Medicine Inc.’s (PRME) raw stochastic average was set at 24.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 60.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Prime Medicine Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.95. Second resistance stands at $14.24. The third major resistance level sits at $14.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.03. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.74.

Prime Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: PRME) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.31 billion, the company has a total of 97,229K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -121,820 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -39,400 K.