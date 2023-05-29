Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) 20 Days SMA touches 8.61%: The odds favor the bear

May 26, 2023, Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) trading session started at the price of $3.20, that was -0.31% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.26 and dropped to $3.155 before settling in for the closing price of $3.20. A 52-week range for PBYI has been $1.79 – $5.16.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 52.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 100.00%. With a float of $39.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.64 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 192 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +75.84, operating margin of +13.47, and the pretax margin is +0.20.

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Puma Biotechnology Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Puma Biotechnology Inc. is 15.90%, while institutional ownership is 61.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 03, was worth 113,810. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 27,241 shares at a rate of $4.18, taking the stock ownership to the 6,852,638 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 03, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 10,499 for $4.18, making the entire transaction worth $43,864. This insider now owns 100,427 shares in total.

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.07) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +0.00 while generating a return on equity of 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 100.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI)

Looking closely at Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.36 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s (PBYI) raw stochastic average was set at 38.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.32. However, in the short run, Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.25. Second resistance stands at $3.31. The third major resistance level sits at $3.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.10. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.04.

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) Key Stats

There are 46,707K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 149.52 million. As of now, sales total 228,030 K while income totals 2 K. Its latest quarter income was 52,780 K while its last quarter net income were 1,400 K.