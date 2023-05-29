Recent developments with Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.97 cents.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KSPN) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $0.34, down -2.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3401 and dropped to $0.2635 before settling in for the closing price of $0.34. Over the past 52 weeks, KSPN has traded in a range of $0.32-$10.16.

A company in the Technology sector has dropped its sales by -22.00% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -66.70%. With a float of $3.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.96 million.

In an organization with 80 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.06, operating margin of -12.03, and the pretax margin is -14.82.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Kaspien Holdings Inc. is 24.17%, while institutional ownership is 18.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 30, was worth 18,395. In this transaction Director of this company sold 33,616 shares at a rate of $0.55, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s Director sold 47,000 for $0.67, making the entire transaction worth $31,490. This insider now owns 16,000 shares in total.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -14.85 while generating a return on equity of -615.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -66.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 25.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KSPN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Kaspien Holdings Inc.’s (KSPN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.73

Technical Analysis of Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.24 million. That was better than the volume of 0.16 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Kaspien Holdings Inc.’s (KSPN) raw stochastic average was set at 7.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 201.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 132.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6338, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0720. However, in the short run, Kaspien Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3606. Second resistance stands at $0.3887. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4372. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2840, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2355. The third support level lies at $0.2074 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KSPN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.70 million has total of 4,965K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 128,230 K in contrast with the sum of -19,040 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 33,380 K and last quarter income was -6,640 K.